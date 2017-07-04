- Above is behind-the-scenes video from SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi's new 4th of July bikini photo shoot.
- As seen on last night's Great Balls of Fire go-home edition of RAW, Roman Reigns ended the show by spearing Braun Strowman off the stage ahead of their Ambulance Match at Sunday's pay-per-view. Braun tweeted the following after the show:
It's gonna take a lot more to keep me down hold your family close and count your blessings I'll see u Sunday! #GBOF— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 4, 2017
