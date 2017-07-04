- Above is behind-the-scenes video from SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi's new 4th of July bikini photo shoot.

WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite John Cena era - current-day Cenation Leader, Dr. of Thuganomics Cena, Ruthless Aggression WWE debut Cena or Prototype OVW Cena. As of this writing, 46% voted for Dr. of Thuganomics while 31% went with current-day Cenation and 20% voted for Ruthless Aggression Cena.

- As seen on last night's Great Balls of Fire go-home edition of RAW, Roman Reigns ended the show by spearing Braun Strowman off the stage ahead of their Ambulance Match at Sunday's pay-per-view. Braun tweeted the following after the show:

It's gonna take a lot more to keep me down hold your family close and count your blessings I'll see u Sunday! #GBOF — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 4, 2017

