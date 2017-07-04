- Dave Meltzer reported on last night's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the new GFW belts will be unveiled at next month's Impact Wrestling tapings on August 17th.

- As noted, at last night's Impact Wrestling tapings Gail Kim announced her plans to retire at the end of this year. This is not a storyline, as she has thought about retirement in the past and legitimately plans to retire at the end of the year.

- Speaking of Gail, she was part of a 4th of July Knockouts photoshoot, which you can check out here. You can check out some of the photos below:

