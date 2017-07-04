- PWInsider is reporting that the new Kevin Owens DVD that was released today, Fight Owens Fight, is off to an impressive start. It is completely sold out on Amazon, even for fans ordering in advance and is hard to find at many Best Buy stores.

Sheamus will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 8383 Westheimer Road in Houston, Texas this Monday, July 10th from 11am to 1pm.

- Add former WWE Diva Eva Marie to the list of wrestling stars doing 4th of July bikini photo shoots. You can check out video from her shoot below:

