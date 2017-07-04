- RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus joke about their previous theme songs in this clip from last night's WWE Ride Along episode.
- As noted, the feud between Goldust and R-Truth continued on last night's RAW as Truth attacked his former partner following the premiere of The Shattered Truth short film. Goldust tweeted the following after the segment and demanded a golden mic for his next in-ring appearance:
Next time I speak in the center of a ring, I DEMAND a microphone of gold. We are living in the #GoldenAge! #RAW— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 4, 2017
