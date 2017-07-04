- John Cena is featured in this new commercial for the Tapout body sprays that were recently released.

- Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella is celebrating a social media milestone of 1 million Instagram followers today. She currently has 464,000 Twitter followers.

- As noted, Scott Dawson vs. Kalisto was taped for this week's WWE Main Event before RAW hit the air in Phoenix last night. Matt Hardy made the following backstage tweet on The Hardys scouting The Revival:

4:53pm - Scouting this much talked about tag team, The Revival. #FTR pic.twitter.com/G0lBkp1ocd — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 3, 2017

