Former WWE superstar and UFC legend Ken Shamrock spoke recently with the Primo Nutmeg podcast. During the appearance, he discussed the upcoming super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

"I think it's good for the fight world," Shamrock said. "It's given people a reason to complain or to be excited. As long as people are all talking, then you've got something."

Shamrock has had a major impact on modern day fighting himself as he, alongside Royce Gracie, became the first inductees to the UFC Hall of Fame in 2003. Shamrock also crossed over to WWE in the Attitude Era, where he was a one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time Tag Team Champion (with Big Boss Man) and one-time King of the Ring winner (1998).

While Shamrock thinks McGregor vs. Mayweather is good for the fight world, he doesn't think it does anything to help boxing. In fact, he thinks it's bad for the sport.

"I think it's bad for boxing because it doesn't do anything for them," explained Shamrock. "You're basically taking a guy like Conor McGregor, who's never really been into boxing, and you're gonna throw him in there with the world champion. Now, if Conor McGregor puts up a fight at all, then boxing is going to look bad."

Ken Shamrock has 47 mixed martial arts fights on his record with 28 wins, 17 losses and two draws. He feels McGregor is the best in his weight division right now but feels it's too early to call him the greatest UFC fighter ever.

"I think that's a little premature. I think Conor McGregor is a great fighter and I think he's the best in his weight division right now," said Shamrock. "And I think he's arguably he's on the Hall of Fame ballot. No question. But he got knocked out by Diaz."

McGregor and Mayweather will square off on August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Shamrock gave his thoughts on the upcoming super-fight and how it benefits McGregor.

"The only way [it hurts McGregor] is if he gets knocked out in the first couple rounds. Then it's not even like he really loses, it just brings up boxing higher," said Shamrock. "It's not like it's the end of him. But if he goes the distance, or he goes deep into the fight, boxing is gonna be hard to recover from that."

You can read more quotes from Shamrock's interview on the Primo Nutmeg podcast by clicking here. We've also included them in audio format in the video embedded above.

