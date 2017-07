- Legendary wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan is featured in a just released MLW mini documentary, which you can watch in the video above. Filmed in and around Kevin's secluded island home off the coast of Washington state, the doc is a look back at his storied career, told in Kevin's own words.

PWInsider is reporting that there was talk last night that "a former WWE talent or two" couple be appearing at this week's GFW Impact Wrestling tapings.

- Below is a retro ad for GLOW that is running on the back of the latest issue of STAR magazine:

