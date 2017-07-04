Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with a video package for Independence Day and tonight's big return.

- We're live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton. Greg Hamilton is in the ring to introduce free agent John Cena. The music hits and out comes Cena for his big return.

Cena is fired up as he takes the mic. The dueling chants start up and Cena takes it all in. Cena says he's fired up because today is Independence Day. Cena talks about America and why he loves the country. Cena goes on and says people have been spreading rumors about his future, about him going Hollywood, losing his edge and being nothing more than a part-time mascot. Cena says he is an all-timer, and that means RAW and SmackDown. Cena goes on and names several top WWE Superstars and says if you line them up, he will knock every one of them down. In 15 years, and you know it's true, Cena has never lost the fire or passion needed to compete with the best but now it burns stronger. Cena says he is a man with nothing to lose. Today, the franchise is back and the champ is here. The music interrupts and out comes Rusev making his SmackDown debut.

Rusev comes out holding a mic and the Bulgarian flag. Fans chant USA. Rusev says despite Cena's claim, he does work hard and he got hurt in that ring working hard. Rusev says he's been at home rehabbing his shoulder, watching the commercials for Cena's return and wondering why they weren't airing commercials for his return. Rusev says he sent video messages to Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon but they didn't replay. That's why he's here now. Rusev says Cena will not be taking any opportunities from him. Rusev says the American Dream is a lie just like America is a joke. Fans boo. Cena asks if Rusev knows where he is. We're not in Bulge-area, we're in the good 'ol USA. Cena invites Rusev to the ring to get punched in the mouth. Rusev says there goes Cena just trying to boss him around again, Americans always think they can boss people around. Rusev says American Independence Day is a joke compared to Independence Day in Bulgaria. A "yes!" chant starts when Rusev says all we do is sit at home and stuff our face. Rusev says that was not a compliment, you dumb Americans. Another USA chant starts up.

The back and forth leads to Cena challenging Rusev to a Flag Match. Rusev agrees but it won't be tonight, it will be on his own terms. The segment ends with Cena getting a USA chant going.

- Still to come, Lana vs. Naomi and the Rap Battle.

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is backstage on the phone talking to someone about how it's good to have Cena back. AJ Styles and Chad Gable come in to talk about the battle royal tonight. Bryan says Kevin Owens has made a case that they shouldn't be in tonight's battle royal. Bryan makes AJ vs. Gable with the winner getting a spot in the battle royal. AJ says he's always up for a little competition. Gable says he's much more than a little competition. We go to commercial.

AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable

Back from the break and out first comes AJ Styles. The winner of this match will earn a spot in tonight's Independence Day Battle Royal. Chad Gable is out next.

They lock up and go at it. Gable takes control and wrestles AJ to the mat, keeping him down. They get up and AJ fights back with kicks. AJ gets the upperhand as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ goes to the top but ends up hitting the turnbuckle face first. AJ springboards in from the apron but Gable counters and knocks him off the top. Gable goes to the top and hits a moonsault but AJ comes right back. AJ suplexes Gable into the corner. More back and forth now. Gable turns a Styles Clash attempt into the ankle lock. AJ tries to get to the ropes but Gable drops down and tightens the hold. AJ finally counters and puts Gable in the Calf Crusher.

The hold is finally broken. They meet in the middle of the ring trading shots. Gable tosses AJ face first to the mat. More back and forth between the two. AJ ends up hitting the Phenomenal Forearm for the win and the battle royal spot.

Winner: AJ Styles

- After the match, AJ stands tall as we get replays. AJ helps Gable up and we get a show of respect. AJ makes his exit.

- The Hype Bros are backstage. Mojo Rawley is down about last week's loss to The Usos but Zack Ryder tries to cheer him up and reveals that he got them a spot in tonight's battle royal. Mojo gets hype and mentions his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal win at WrestleMania 33.

- We see Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella backstage walking with James Ellsworth. They are headed to the ring for a Carmellabration. Back to commercial.

