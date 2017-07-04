As seen in the video above, Lilian Garcia made a special appearance before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Phoenix to sing the National Anthem. Lilian received a standing ovation for the special Independence Day performance.
Below are photos of Lilian's performance and the dark match:
Fantastic rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by @LilianGarcia before #WWEPhoenix. #July4th #USA pic.twitter.com/zR4NvUqPJG— Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) July 4, 2017
Charlotte deaf. Natalya in a dark match! pic.twitter.com/P7XAoqNo3u— Prince Shane ???? (@ShaneAllison) July 4, 2017
