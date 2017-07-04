As seen in the video above, Lilian Garcia made a special appearance before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Phoenix to sing the National Anthem. Lilian received a standing ovation for the special Independence Day performance.

The dark match before tonight's SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair defeat Natalya. This appears to be the first women's dark match in several years.

Below are photos of Lilian's performance and the dark match:

