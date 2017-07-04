As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Phoenix, Rusev made his blue brand debut and interrupted John Cena's in-ring return promo. Cena challenged Rusev to a Flag Match and Rusev accepted the challenge but said it would be on his own terms. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan just took to Twitter and confirmed the match for Battleground.

Below is the updated card for the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match

Rusev vs. John Cena

