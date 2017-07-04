As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Phoenix, Rusev made his blue brand debut and interrupted John Cena's in-ring return promo. Cena challenged Rusev to a Flag Match and Rusev accepted the challenge but said it would be on his own terms. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan just took to Twitter and confirmed the match for Battleground.
Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena
