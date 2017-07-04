- As noted, Rusev vs. John Cena in a Flag Match is now official for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view after a debuting Rusev interrupted Cena's return promo on tonight's SmackDown. Video from the segment can be seen above.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville tweeted the following Independence Day diss to America today:


- We noted earlier that Lilian Garcia made a special appearance before tonight's SmackDown in Phoenix to sing the National Anthem before the show hit the air. WWE posted this better video of the performance:


Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

