- As noted, Rusev vs. John Cena in a Flag Match is now official for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view after a debuting Rusev interrupted Cena's return promo on tonight's SmackDown. Video from the segment can be seen above.
Traitors. Spineless SWINE.— KING (@WWENeville) July 5, 2017
- We noted earlier that Lilian Garcia made a special appearance before tonight's SmackDown in Phoenix to sing the National Anthem before the show hit the air. WWE posted this better video of the performance:
EXCLUSIVE: @LilianGarcia kicks off #July4 with an incredible rendition of the United States of America's National Anthem before #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/WxIRMz7Ff8— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2017
