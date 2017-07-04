- As noted, Rusev vs. John Cena in a Flag Match is now official for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view after a debuting Rusev interrupted Cena's return promo on tonight's SmackDown. Video from the segment can be seen above.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville tweeted the following Independence Day diss to America today:

Traitors. Spineless SWINE.



ANYWHERE > ????



HAVE A MISERABLE 4TH. — KING (@WWENeville) July 5, 2017

- We noted earlier that Lilian Garcia made a special appearance before tonight's SmackDown in Phoenix to sing the National Anthem before the show hit the air. WWE posted this better video of the performance:

EXCLUSIVE: @LilianGarcia kicks off #July4 with an incredible rendition of the United States of America's National Anthem before #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/WxIRMz7Ff8 — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2017

