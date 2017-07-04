Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live on-going coverage of '205 Live' exclusively on The WWE Network. Thanks for joining here on the site. You are all welcome to follow along and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below. Live coverage will begin immediately following Smackdown Live at 10pm eastern.

WWE 205 LIVE ON THE WWE Network

Airing Live From The Talking Stick Resort Arena In Phoenix, Arizona

- The show opens with Titus O' Neill walking backstage. He is on his cell phone with Akira Tozawa, who is supposed to be in Japan training. Titus bumps into cruiserweights backstage. Titus bumps into Ariya Daivari first, he tells him that he needs to upgrade his clothing. He then bumps into Mustafa Ali and gives him props for his victory last week against Drew Gulak.

- After the 205 Live theme plays, Vic Joseph and Corey Graves intro the show and hype tonight's action, which includes Jack Gallagher facing Tony Nese and TJP squaring off with Rich Swann.

- Titus O'Neill is introduced to the live audience and makes his way to the ring. The ring itself is set up with a red carpet and a podium that has a 'Titus Worldwide' logo on it. Titus asks the Phoenix crowd, if they are ready for some fireworks. He has pictures of Neville and Akira Tozawa, to the left and right of him in the ring. Titus hypes their cruiserweight championship match at Great Balls of Fire on sunday. Titus and the crowd chant Akira's war chant catchphrase. Neville interrupts, he puts Titus over for being a good pitchman but calls him nothing more than an illusion. He calls O'Neill's brand a tool of manipulation and that Titus doesn't really care about his clients, To prove it, Neville plays footage from last night's Raw, where O'Neill's client Apollo Crews fell at the hands of Braun Strowman. When the clip ends, The fans in attendance chant at Neville "You're Not Strowman".... Neville predicts the same fate that Crews suffered, will befall Akira Tozawa this sunday.

Neville vs. Lince Dorado

Titus O'Neill joins the broadcast team to provide commentary for this non-title match..... Dorado takes the fight early on to the Cruiserweight Champion. The tables turn when the action breaks to the outside, as Neville throws Dorado knee first into the steel steps. Titus trash talks Neville on the outside. O'Neill rips on Neville for being ugly and calls him "hard on the eyes".... Back inside the ring, Neville powerbombs Dorado and slaps on the Rings of Saturn. Dorado is forced to submit.

Neville defeats Lince Dorado by submission

TJP and Rich Swann are both backstage in the locker room area. TJP calls their match tonight "friendly competition" and says that he is not hurt by what Swann has said about him in recent weeks. They shake hands and Swann says that whether he is TJP or TJ Perkins, it won't matter because he can't handle him.

'The Gentlemen' Jack Gallagher vs. 'The Premier Athlete" Tony Nese

