AJ Styles won the Independence Day Battle Royal on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Phoenix to become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Styles vs. Owens will take place at Battleground later this month in Philadelphia. Other battle royal participants were Sami Zayn, Konnor, Viktor, Sin Cara, Epico, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler, Tye Dillinger, Erick Rowan, Jason Jordan, Mojo Rawley, Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze and Fandango.
Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.