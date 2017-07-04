- As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown, General Manager Daniel Bryan fined James Ellsworth $10,000 and suspended him for 30 days due to his interference in the women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match last week. If Ellsworth violates the terms, Bryan will strip Carmella of her MITB briefcase. Video from the segment is above.
- As noted, AJ Styles won tonight's battle royal to earn a shot from WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view. Styles tweeted the following after the match:
Happy 4th of July everyone. I'm bringing that #USTitle back where it belongs. #NumberOneContender #SDLive— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 5, 2017
