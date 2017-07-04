- As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Phoenix, Lana lost to SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in under 1 minute. This was Lana's third straight loss to Naomi. It looks like a new alliance with Lana and Tamina Snuka was formed after the match as Tamina came to the ring and tried talking Lana up a bit. Tamina encouraged Lana to get up off the mat and the two left together. Above is video from the segment.

- Tonight's SmackDown also saw rapper Wale host a Rap Battle between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, which was won by The New Day after Wale disqualified the champs. Paige's private video that was leaked a few months back was actually referenced by The Usos as they said this line: "Let's just keep it PG, you know what's good... don't get all Rated R like ya boy Xavier Woods."

- Below is a preview for this week's WWE NXT main event between Roderick Strong and NXT Champion Bobby Roode:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.