- As seen on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Phoenix, Lana lost to SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi in under 1 minute. This was Lana's third straight loss to Naomi. It looks like a new alliance with Lana and Tamina Snuka was formed after the match as Tamina came to the ring and tried talking Lana up a bit. Tamina encouraged Lana to get up off the mat and the two left together. Above is video from the segment.
- Below is a preview for this week's WWE NXT main event between Roderick Strong and NXT Champion Bobby Roode:
Don't miss @REALBobbyRoode defend the #NXTChampionship against @roderickstrong TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT at 8/7c only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/dpPlFfa1F6— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2017
