The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Phoenix saw John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Rusev and Baron Corbin.
Below are photos from tonight's dark main event:
@AdamTheBlampied Nakamura and Cena vs Rusev and Corbin in the dark match tonight after 205Live pic.twitter.com/BHOvaTV7TR— Andrew (@FifthOf55) July 5, 2017
Two days of #WWEPhoenix capped by a match between John Cena & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev & former Cardinals OL Baron Corbin. Good guys won. pic.twitter.com/hgOoVRuGw5— Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) July 5, 2017
We had a pretty nifty dark match here in Phoenix for the 4th. pic.twitter.com/cDhst9AO5g— Trevor Starkey (@snarkystarkey) July 5, 2017
John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and Baron Corbin pic.twitter.com/QwrEAEiGS5— Jarvis (@JarvisUnchained) July 5, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.