The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Phoenix saw John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Rusev and Baron Corbin.

As noted, the arriving Rusev interrupted Cena's return promo earlier on SmackDown to set up a Flag Match between the two at the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view. It looks like Corbin vs. Nakamura will also take place at Battleground after Corbin attacked Nakamura once again this week.

Below are photos from tonight's dark main event:

@AdamTheBlampied Nakamura and Cena vs Rusev and Corbin in the dark match tonight after 205Live pic.twitter.com/BHOvaTV7TR — Andrew (@FifthOf55) July 5, 2017

Two days of #WWEPhoenix capped by a match between John Cena & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev & former Cardinals OL Baron Corbin. Good guys won. pic.twitter.com/hgOoVRuGw5 — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) July 5, 2017

We had a pretty nifty dark match here in Phoenix for the 4th. pic.twitter.com/cDhst9AO5g — Trevor Starkey (@snarkystarkey) July 5, 2017

