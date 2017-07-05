Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot. Really good match. Crowd is split. Series of near falls to start ending with the standoff and a handshake. Cool spot where Ember had Ruby in a modified torture rack over her legs, but Ruby flipped off her legs into a pin attempt. Ruby with a seated senton off the top rope for a near fall. Ruby hits a forearm on Ember as she's up top for the Eclipse, then hits a top rope frankensteiner for another near fall. Ember nails a dropkick, then her cartwheel flip into a forearm, and the Eclipse to pick up the win. As Ember goes up the ramp, she mouths "I'm ready for Asuka" to the camera

* SAnitY (Wolfe/Dain) defeated Hideo Itami & Kassius Ohno. Kassius and Hideo kill Wolfe with kicks early. Hideo gets a long beat down from SAnitY with Kassius shouting encouragement. Wolfe distracts Ohno, leading to him not being there when Hideo goes for the tag. Hideo gets on a roll, but refuses to tag Kassius in. Dain breaks up a pin with a senton, and Ohno nails Dain, then yells at Hideo. Wolfe knocks Ohno off the apron. Hideo has Wolfe backed up and doesn't see Dain get the tag, and gets nailed with a running cross body for the pin. Post-match, Ohno is discouraged and he has words with Hideo as both leave the ring (may have been for the July 12th episode)

* Oney Lorcan defeated Danny Burch. Brutal match. Oney hits his neckbreaker and an uppercut for a near fall and busts open Burch. The two go nose-to-nose and then exchange brutal uppercuts and slaps and Burch hits a powerbomb for a near fall. Oney hits his neckbreaker for the win. Crowd goes nuts. They shake hands after the match and Danny asks for one more match. Oney agrees

* Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong to retain the NXT Title. Strong's wife MMA fighter Marina Shafir was at ringside (two seats down from me). Roode does his Glorious pose early but Roddy nails him with a kick. Flurry of offense from Roddy early. Roode turns the tide and takes over. Roddy nails his through the ropes dropkick and attacks Roode outside. Roddy stands on the steel steps, but Roode pushes them and makes Strong's leg fall in between the post and steps. Roode kicks the steps with Strong's leg trapped. Roode and Shafir square off. Bobby goes after Strong in the ring. Strong fights back but Roode attacks the leg and continues to work him over. Roddy finally fights back and hits the Angle Slam. Roddy hits a backbreaker for a near fall. Roode again hits the leg to ruin the comeback and works him over more. Roddy gets a roll up for 2, then Roode hits the spinebuster for a near fall. Roddy hits a gutbuster for 2. Roddy hits a backbreaker on the top turbuckle, but Roode rolls out. Roode ducks a jumping knee and Roddy almost hits the ref, and turns around into a Glorious DDT, but Roddy kicks out. Roddy fights back, and hits his finisher for a 3 count. Roddy jumps outside to celebrate with his wife, but Drake realizes Roode's foot was under the rope and waves off the finish. He goes out to explain to Roddy the match is still going on. Roddy gets on the apron but Roode kicks him off the apron, and hits a Glorious DDT outside the ring. Roode rolls Roddy in, jaw jacks with Shafir, and hits the Glorious DDT for the win. Roddy gets a standing O after the match and hugs Shafir and shares a moment with her and his mom before leaving

