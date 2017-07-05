- WWE posted this video of Titus O'Neil signing rapper and noted pro wrestling fan Wale to the Titus Worldwide stable. Byron Saxton interviews the two. Wale hosted the Rap Battle between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on SmackDown while Titus appeared on 205 Live to promote the WWE Great Balls of Fire match between Akira Tozawa and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Wale says Titus liked what he saw on SmackDown so he did what he does and signed him. Titus says they are taking over everything - music, art, sports, WWE, everything.

- WWE Legend Hillbilly Jim turns 64 years old today while former ECW, WWE and WCW star Jamie Dundee turns 45 and "Nasty Boy" Jerry Sags turns 52.

- As seen in last night's Independence Day Battle Royal on SmackDown, problems began between The Hype Bros after Mojo Rawley eliminated Zack Ryder. The two took to Twitter after the show and wrote the following:

Absolutely no hard feelings @ZackRyder. We talked about this before the match. If I didn't, you would have. @WWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/SCySfgXyOc — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) July 5, 2017

