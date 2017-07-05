- Above is a hype video for the upcoming G1 Climax 27 tournament. The video includes a number of past winners, including Okada and Omega. Here's the full list of participants and blocks for this year's tournament.
- According to @Strigga of Purolove.com, in the Tokyo Sports newspaper, NJPW Owner Takaaki Kidani said the US G1 Special show was a huge success and they would like to try a US tour no later than March or April in 2018. They also plan to open a Los Angeles office and dojo in early 2018.
