- Above is a 4th of July themed "Bella Body" video to show fans how to workout their core. The Bella Twins YouTube channel is just about to surpass 748k subscribers.
- On this week's Raw, IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, was backstage (which he has done in the past) and took a few photos with some of his friends in WWE. Below, Finn Balor looked to welcome him to the club.
Welcome to the Club @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/hRtKm1oBpV— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 4, 2017
