- Above, The New Day talk about their victory in the rap battle against The Usos on last night's episode of SmackDown. Xavier spoke about how the Usos are hot heads and didn't stick to the rules, in particular, about not getting physical.
- After saying a line about the sides of a stop sign, Kofi Kingston now realized he mixed up Octagon (eight sides) and Hexagon (six sides). Via his Instagram, he posted a video looking it up:
