- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at John Cena's Tapout commercial. Cena talks about how it's a very easy day at the office compared to taking chops from Big Show. Cena made his return to SmackDown last night and will be taking on Rusev in a Flag Match at Battleground on July 23.

Gamespot ran an article on the upcoming WWE 2K18 video games where they spoke with some of the game's developers. Details weren't too in depth, but they did say: "With a reworked graphics engine, new modes and story for MyCareer, an expanded creation suite, 8-Man battles and match types, and enhancements to the grappling system--WWE 2K18 is looks to be a big change for the series." WWE 2K18 will be out October 17.

- As noted, Kevin Owens' DVD has been so popular it has completely sold out on Amazon and is hard to find at many Best Buy stores. Owens showed some photos of his parents going to purchase his DVD from the same store his Dad rented him WWE tapes from when he was a kid.

In 1995, my dad rented a VHS of WrestleMania 11 at this video store in my hometown of Marieville. Today, my parents bought my DVD there. pic.twitter.com/cVtXGiHoiF — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 4, 2017

