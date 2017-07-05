- Above is the latest WWE NXT Insider with Cathy Kelley looking at tonight's match between NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong and more. The video also features Christy St. Cloud interviewing NXT Women's Champion Asuka and The Velveteen Dream.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta. RAW had 84,000 interactions with 21,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week's 199,000 Twitter interactions with 76,000 unique authors. RAW also had 172,000 Facebook interactions with 174,000 unique authors, down from last week's 255,000 interactions with 173,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- As seen below, Roku is asking fans to submit questions for Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz for an upcoming SummerSlam Q&A. Fans can submit their questions with the "#AskTheMiz" hashtag.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.