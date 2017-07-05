- Cathy Kelley previews new WWE Network Collections for July in this new video - a new Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper and his Piper's Pit segments plus a new Collection on Razor Ramon, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.
- Chad Gable and AJ Styles made the following tweets on last night's SmackDown match, which AJ won to earn a spot in the Independence Day Battle Royal. As noted, AJ won the battle royal to earn a shot against WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at Battleground.
It's scary how motivating a night like last night is for a guy like me.— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 5, 2017
Thanks for bringing it, @AJStylesOrg... but I'll be back for more. pic.twitter.com/U8CpfI4BYL
@WWEGable is scary good. I've got 10+ years experience on the guy and he gave me all I could handle. Last nights real winner...#wweuniverse— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 5, 2017
