Source: Sports Illustrated

Kevin Thorn spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I told Vince my idea of a religious zealot who was enraged by sin. I laid out my idea of long coats and a cross, almost Pope-ish, and even vignettes with a confessional where I punch through the confessional booth and choke out the sinner. Vince's eyes blew up and he looked at me and said, 'Holy s---.'"

Cutting a promo as Mordecai in front of Vince and The Undertaker:

"Vince watched me as I stoically said, 'Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.' Vince loved it, and he immediately got 'Taker, and they both watched me. 'Taker gave me a nod, which meant I did something great, and this led to the point where Vince was going to play God and I was casting judgment upon all of WWE. It was supposed to be me and 'Taker at WrestleMania 21. This was going to be even more unique because the cowboy dressed all in black was the good guy and the guy in white was evil. We would have built that up throughout the whole year, which would also have allowed 'Taker some time for a smoke-and-mirrors angle so he could rest the wear and tear on his body."

What stopped the momentum for the Mordecai gimmick:

"I was on my way to stardom, right up until I got in a fight at a bar in Louisville, Kentucky. That led to a lawsuit, and Vince was so mad that I screwed up and ruined his vision. I was a dumb young kid. I wasn't ready for that role. The past is what makes the future, and you have to live with it, but it would have been incredibly awesome."

