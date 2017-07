EC3 defeated Moose at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings to win the Impact Grand Championship.

It is EC3's first run with the belt, which was created last October. Moose had won the Impact Grand Championship by defeating Drew Galloway last January, which aired in March.

Below are photos of EC3's title win:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.