- As seen on tonight's WWE NXT, Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno lost to SAnitY's Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain in tag team action. Above is post-show video of Itami and Ohno as the tension between the two continues.
.@roderickstrong's fiancee @MarinaShafir and his mother are both at ringside for tonight's title bout! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/drENSqKMp0— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 6, 2017
A premature championship celebration for @roderickstrong... the referee explains that @REALBobbyRoode's FOOT was under the ROPE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OiN6oC09Ia— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 6, 2017
.@roderickstrong's family is NOT happy with @REALBobbyRoode's antics! #WWENXT @MarinaShafir pic.twitter.com/DdoumQ0WYx— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 6, 2017
- Johnny Gargano will make his WWE NXT return on next Wednesday's show with an in-ring promo. Gargano has been out of action since Tommaso Ciampa turned on him at NXT "Takeover: Chicago" back in May. Below is a promo for the return:
What will @JohnnyGargano have to say when he returns to #WWENXT for the first time since #NXTTakeOver: Chicago, NEXT WEEK on @WWENetwork?! pic.twitter.com/QtUhXs9c1x— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.