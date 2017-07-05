- Despite NFL star DeAngelo Williams receiving rave reviews for his debut match at Slammiversary this past Sunday night, Williams told ESPN that the match was a one-time deal.

"I'm definitely playing football," Williams said ( h/t to Pro Football Talk for the transcription). "I guess you could say I'm waiting on the phone call. I guess you could say that. I mean, not guess. You can say that. I'm waiting on the phone call with a G.M. or head coach or whoever decides they need my services. I'll be ready. You can rest assured of that. I work out every day. I keep in shape because I know once that phone call comes — when it comes, not if — I'll be ready to step up and deliver."

- The Fate of The Furious, which stars The Rock, Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron, will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand next Tuesday, July 11.

- WWE has updated their logo for the Mae Young Classic, which you can check out below:

