- Despite NFL star DeAngelo Williams receiving rave reviews for his debut match at Slammiversary this past Sunday night, Williams told ESPN that the match was a one-time deal.
- The Fate of The Furious, which stars The Rock, Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron, will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand next Tuesday, July 11.
- WWE has updated their logo for the Mae Young Classic, which you can check out below:
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.