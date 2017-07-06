- Above is what looks to be the new opening video for GFW Impact on POP TV.
- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer opened Wednesday's Impact tapings to proclaim Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 as Impact Wrestling Day in the city of Orlando, Florida. Dyer also acted as guest ring announcer for a six-man match with Ethan Carter III, Eli Drake and Chris Adonis vs. Moose, Naomichi Marufuji and Eddie Edwards. Orlando resident Tony Marrero, a survivor of the 2016 Pulse night club terror attack, also appeared in the ring with Dyer, Jeremy Borash and some of the Impact wrestlers.
You can read local coverage on Dyer's appearance here from FOX 35 and here from The Orlando Sentinel. Below are a few photos from the segments:
The Mayor of Orlando, Buddy Dyer @orlandomayor has arrived to @UniversalORL for #IMPACT Tapings tonight. @GFWWrestling pic.twitter.com/ujYyAE4zeV— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 5, 2017
Orlando resident @MooseNation69 talks with @orlandomayor Buddy Dyer. Future running mates? @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/OXG6SPSKE0— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 5, 2017
Scoop #8: Mayor Buddy Dyer photo op with the faces post match pic.twitter.com/4IVPgvSwB7— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 5, 2017
Scoop #6: Mayor Buddy Dyer is announcing the following 6 man match, Eli Drake, Chris Adonis, & EC3 vs. Marufuji, Edwards, & Moose pic.twitter.com/MAfQZ2W5HI— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 5, 2017
Scoop #2: JB brings out a survivor of the Pulse tragedy pic.twitter.com/LVAbRAKw7w— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 5, 2017
Scoop #1: Mayor Buddy Dyer proclaims Wednesday July 5th, 2017 Impact Wrestling Day in the city of Orlando pic.twitter.com/UbBgE023iI— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 5, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.