- Above is the latest ROH Women of Honor match between Kelly Klein and Stacy Shadows. Klein is able to make fairly quick work of Shadows via her finisher the End of the Match (Guillotine choke).

- According to Wrestling Observer's Daily Update , ROH will be going from Comet TV to CHARGE, which is still under the Sinclair Broadcasting umbrella. Starting this Sunday, back-to-back episodes will air at 10pm ET.

- This Friday (7/7) at 8pm ET, AXS TV will show the second day of last week's NJPW G1 Special from Long Beach, California. This show featured the semi-finals and crowning of the first IWGP US Champion.

- Yesterday it was announced Toronto wrestling promotion, Smash Wrestling, will begin airing on the Fight Network. Their first show will be on July 20 at 10pm ET. It looks like some of their more recent shows will air first, then live events will be split into one hour episodes going forward.

SO pumped to announce that starting JULY 20th at 10pm EST - we're on @fightnet !!!! #ThisIsSmash pic.twitter.com/630VQQHbBm — Smash Wrestling (@smashwrestling) July 5, 2017

Some current catalog to get people caught up. Then all our live events will be split into one hour episodes! — Smash Wrestling (@smashwrestling) July 5, 2017

