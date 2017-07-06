- WWE continues to upload Goldberg videos to their YouTube channel. This week they uploaded Goldberg defeating then-WCW World Heavyweight Champion Hollywood Hogan on the July 6th episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

- WWE will return to Intrust Arena in Wichita, KS for a RAW live event on Friday, September 1st. The pre-sale is underway at this link, the code is WWELIVE.

- As noted, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada Kazuchika Okada was backstage at this week's RAW and SmackDown television tapings. Rapper Mega Ran posted the photo below with Okada from Tuesday's SmackDown tapings and noted that Okada was at the gorilla position backstage the whole show.

