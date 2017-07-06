- Above is a trailer on Vader, entitled Two Years to Live. The name is a reference to when doctors diagnosed him with Congestive Heart Failure, one of which telling him he had two years to live. The documentary will look back at his wrestling career and a KickStarter campaign will be used to help produce it. No release date has been given.

- As noted, Johnny Gargano will make his return to NXT next week. Gargano has been out of action since Tommaso Ciampa turned on him at NXT TakeOver: Chicago back in May. May 20 was the last time Gargano posted anything on Twitter, until last night, when he said: "46 days later.. It's time to come home."

46 days later..



It's time to come home. pic.twitter.com/3Ze84eSewJ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 6, 2017

