- Above is another Goldberg video uploaded on WWE's YouTube channel this week. This video features Goldberg stumbling while making his entrance at SummerSlam in 2003.

- The pre-sale is underway for the September 4th episode of RAW at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska. You can purchase tickets here using code WWEVIP.

- WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle had an exchange with the Hardys on Twitter this week. Angle said that the reason that he didn't have any pyro at WrestleMania was because his fireworks were used for the Hardys, as seen below:

Happy 4th of July! The Hardys might just jack @RealKurtAngle's DELIGHTFUL fireworks again today. pic.twitter.com/CcFAvk2udN — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 4, 2017

Bastards. You and Jeff jacked them at Mania. Those were MY fireworks. They were red white and blue. I guess VKM called an audible. Thx guys https://t.co/ArQDRrjIve — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 4, 2017

