- Above, Xavier Woods continues his career in WWE 2K17. In this edition, he takes on Seth Rollins in a ladder match as he tries move up the ranks to face US Champion, Dean Ambrose.

- As noted, Asuka has been searching for challengers and posting photos of her looking for them via her Twitter. The NXT Women's Champion remains undefeated, most recently defeating Nikki Cross in a Last Women Standing Match.

