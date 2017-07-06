- Above, Xavier Woods continues his career in WWE 2K17. In this edition, he takes on Seth Rollins in a ladder match as he tries move up the ranks to face US Champion, Dean Ambrose.
Aww snap! It's @SamoaJoe #TheDestroyer on @EandCPod We talk Brock, GBOF, ROH, TNA and his uber virile masculinity pic.twitter.com/Azx04PB74s— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 6, 2017
- As noted, Asuka has been searching for challengers and posting photos of her looking for them via her Twitter. The NXT Women's Champion remains undefeated, most recently defeating Nikki Cross in a Last Women Standing Match.
Where is the rival ?? #WWE pic.twitter.com/WigI9KxKLX— ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2017
