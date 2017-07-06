- Above, Xavier Woods continues his career in WWE 2K17. In this edition, he takes on Seth Rollins in a ladder match as he tries move up the ranks to face US Champion, Dean Ambrose.

- Edge announced Samoa Joe will be on E&C's Pod of Awesomeness tomorrow. Joe will be taking on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship this Sunday at Great Balls of Fire (updated card here).


Samoa Joe On Who He Wants To Face In WWE, Seth Rollins, What Makes A Perfect Heel, Adjusting To WWE
- As noted, Asuka has been searching for challengers and posting photos of her looking for them via her Twitter. The NXT Women's Champion remains undefeated, most recently defeating Nikki Cross in a Last Women Standing Match.


