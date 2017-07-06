Source: WNPR

Former TNA Knockout, Velvet Sky, spoke with WNPR and revealed that she has stepped away from pro wrestling to focus on going back to college at Post University. About her decision, Sky said:

"Wrestling has a shelf life. College doesn't. You can be 50 years old and go to college for your degree. You can't be 50 years old and train to be a pro wrestler."

Sky started her career in 2003, eventually debuting with TNA in 2007. There she spent nearly ten years with the company, winning the TNA Women's Knockout Championship on two occasions. About her current health and wrestling career, Sky continued:

"I'm in really, really good physical condition, still, and my health is great. And I want to keep it that way. I had a really satisfying 15-year wrestling career, so I went back to school because I got to live out my wrestling dream."

Velvet Sky is currently looking to become a personal trainer and continues to help train future wrestlers at the Team 3D Academy (owned by Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) in Danbury, Connecticut.

