Alexa Bliss and The Miz are both projected to retain at -278, while Cesaro and Sheamus are slight underdogs at +125. In the case of Bliss, the obvious build it her vs Nia Jax for SummerSlam, so her walking out as champion is the most sensible outcome looking forward.
Bray Wyatt at -175 is favored to defeat Seth Rollins at this time and Big Cass is favored at -250 to beat Enzo in the first match of their feud. Keep in mind, these are the early odds and they can shift dramatically as well as flip completely in the other direction. Once these matches are offered in the global market, the major shifts start happening even more as more people are placing bets, which moves the line so sports books remain balanced.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar(c) -1667 vs Samoa Joe +700
RAW Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss(c) -278 vs Sasha Banks +170
Intercontinental Championship
The Miz(c) -278 vs Dean Ambrose +170
RAW Tag Team Championship
Cesaro and Sheamus(c) +125 vs Matt and Jeff Hardy -189
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns -137 vs Braun Strowman +100
Seth Rollins +125 vs Bray Wyatt -175
Enzo Amore +175 vs Big Cass -250
