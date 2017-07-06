- In celebration of International Kissing Day, WWE posted a video of the "17 steamiest Superstar kisses." The video included Lana and Dolph Ziggler, Miss Elizabeth and "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and John Cena and Eve Torres (in front of Zack Ryder).

- Known to fans as Andrea on the indies, the previously named Mary Kate has undergone yet another name change with the WWE to Sage Beckett. Her Twitter account now reflects the new name. Recently signed Australian Wrestler, Demi Bennett, is now going by Rhea Ripley, her Twitter account has been changed to the new name, as well.

Alexa Bliss On Not Winning A Title In NXT, Blake And Murphy, Rising Through WWE Women's Division
- On this week's Raw, during an interview with Charly Caruso, Alexa Bliss seemed a bit bothered by Charly's opinion on the women's tag match from earlier in the night. On July 3, Charly retweeted a gif from the interview saying, "Well then..." and earlier today, Alexa posted on her Instagram:

"I think we can all agree that @charlycarusowwe is RUDE!"


