- In celebration of International Kissing Day, WWE posted a video of the "17 steamiest Superstar kisses." The video included Lana and Dolph Ziggler, Miss Elizabeth and "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and John Cena and Eve Torres (in front of Zack Ryder).
- On this week's Raw, during an interview with Charly Caruso, Alexa Bliss seemed a bit bothered by Charly's opinion on the women's tag match from earlier in the night. On July 3, Charly retweeted a gif from the interview saying, "Well then..." and earlier today, Alexa posted on her Instagram:
"I think we can all agree that @charlycarusowwe is RUDE!"
Well then... https://t.co/bsfHqSwBiw— Charly Caruso (@CharlyCarusoWWE) July 4, 2017
