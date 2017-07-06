- WWE posted the full Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena WWE World Heavyweight Championship match from SummerSlam 2014, which you can watch in the video above. The match saw Lesnar destroy then-Champion Cena to win the title.

- As noted, Matt Hardy has been continuing his "Broken" teases online, and wrote earlier this week that they "are days away from winning." While there were reports that Anthem Media and the Hardys are getting close to a settlement that would result in the Hardys getting the gimmick back, PWInsider reports that the word backstage at the Impact tapings this week is that "it's actually much closer to the opposite with the two sides remaining very much at odds."

- Toys "R" Us unveiled a new WWE figure for this year's SDCC. From tonight through this Sunday, conventioneers and online shoppers can find the WWE Elite Collection Flashback Series Isaac Yankem figure at the Entertainment Earth booth (#2343) and online at Toysrus.com/ComicConvention. The figure also includes deluxe articulation, a detailed character expression, authentic ring attire, and comes equipped with a dentist jacket and headgear. You can check out the figure for Kane's former gimmick below:

Eric Robinson contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.