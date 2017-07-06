- Above is slow motion video from Sasha Banks' win over Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on Monday's RAW. As noted, Bayley was taken out of the match after Jax destroyed her at ringside.
- As noted, Rusev vs. John Cena in a Flag Match is now official for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view. Rusev tweeted the following on Cena:
Tired of listening the same old American crap from Cena. You are just like Your "old glory" glory in the past DOOMED in the future. ????— Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 5, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.