New Japan Pro Wrestling plans to open an office in Los Angeles by the end of the year and will open up a New Japan dojo in the city at the beginning of 2018.

The latest wave of NJPW's expansion into the United States was revealed by New Japan owner Takaaki Kidani in recent comments made to Tokyo Sports (h/t Purolove via UpRoxx ). Kidani said his promotion hopes to establish a "touring schedule" in the US "not later than March/April."

The expansion reflects what we heard from talent such as Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes leading up to the G1 Specials in that NJPW needs to focus on top markets in the country and explore options to open a dojo. The dojo will be used to train American talent in the New Japan style.

See Also Cody Rhodes On Kenny Omega Not Being On His List Of Dream Opponents, What NJPW Needs To Do To Expand

NJPW took a significant step forward in their expansion into the States with their G1 Special shows in Long Beach, California last weekend. It was their first live shows ever in the USA. The promotion also crowned their inaugural IWGP United States Champion in Kenny Omega.

New Japan's shows this past weekend were a major success, selling out in hours with their Night One special on AXS TV trending around the world on social media.

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.