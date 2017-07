- In the video above, Lana reveals her "WWE Network Pick of the Week," which is her NXT debut with Rusev on the October 21, 2013 episode of NXT.

- As noted, Australian wrestler Demi Bennett, who recently signed with WWE, is now going by the name Rhea Ripley. She has also been added to the 32-women May Young Classic tournament. Bennett had a WWE tryout in 2014 and was signed by the company following an audition in Melbourne last December.

- Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman attended the Metallica WorldWired Tour last night in Orlando. Avenged Sevenfold, who were one of the opening acts for Metallica, posted the photo below of themselves with the former Wyatt Family members:

Great to have Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman out at the #WorldWired show tonight in Orlando! Don't let their looks fool you, sweetheart couple of guys. #WWE #followthebuzzards #avengedsevenfold ??:@rafacore A post shared by Avenged Sevenfold (@avengedsevenfold) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

