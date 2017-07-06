Source: Hard Hidz

Recently during a media conference, via the Hard Hidz Wrestling Podcast, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz shared his thoughts on a number of topics including Maria and Mike Kanellis in WWE, a possible babyface run, mixed crowd reactions, and who he would like to induct him into the WWE Hall Of Fame eventually.

When asked whether The Miz and Maryse will ever face off against the Kanellis clan, The Magistrate of The Miztourage pointed out that the couples are on different brands right now, but put over the power of love gimmick as being a heat magnet.

"Oh, maybe [they will get a chance to face Mike and Maria Kanellis]. They're on SmackDown Live now, and I mean, I think their, I don't want to say 'gimmick', their whole thing is the power of love and I find it interesting. I think it's going to generate a lot of heat, and I think people are not going to like them, and I think it's going to be something really, really good for SmackDown Live."

On the subject of a possible face run, The Miz admitted that it depends entirely on his reactions from the WWE Universe. If the fans start cheering 'The Most Must-See WWE Superstar Of All Time,' he will have to go that way. The Miz went on to say that he was surprised at the positive crowd response he got at WrestleMania 33 in his mixed tag team match with his wife Maryse against the team of John Cena and Nikki Bella.

"It all depends on what the crowd does. If the crowd starts cheering, guess what: good, I'll go into it. I mean, at WrestleMania, they were cheering me. Half the crowd's cheering me and I'm like, 'wait, are you chanting, 'The Miz'?' I don't think I ever heard that before in my entire career in WWE."

Also during the interview, The Miz compared the mixed crowd reactions generated by Cena and Roman Reigns.

"Roman gets the biggest half and half [crowd reaction] now and I've seen it from Cena too. When he was wrestling Kurt Angle a long time ago, it's kind of like when I first started up on WWE, it was 2006, I remember for the first time I ever heard, like, 'let's go Cena'/'Cena sucks' and I was like, 'wow, man, and this is like the face of the franchise and people don't like him'. You'd hear the little kids go, 'let's go Cena' and the men go, 'Cena sucks'. It was incredible. Now, I think Roman has that kind of effect on the people where you either really love him or really hate him."

According to The Miz, he would like Maryse to induct him into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

"I'd want my wife [to be the inductor]. I think she'd want that. I think if I didn't ask her, she'd be very angry with me. If you thought she's angry with me now, wait till I don't ask her to induct me. So I'd want my wife for my top ballot Hall Of Fame [induction]."

Click here to check out the interview. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Hard Hidz with a H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

