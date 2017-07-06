Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of GFW's Impact Wrestling on Pop TV and The Fight Network. Thanks for joining us during our live coverage of the show. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. The page will be updated with results, tweets and video highlights.

In 5 minutes! It's #IMPACT Presented by @GFWWrestling and we have a lot to cover on the fastest 2 hours of the week! #Slamm15Fallout pic.twitter.com/9DcTVvVWDm — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 6, 2017

GFW IMPACT WRESTLING

Taped at The 'Impact Zone' in Orlando, Florida

- Courtesy of Pop TV, The opening five minutes of Impact can be seen in the video below.

- Impact begins with LAX at their hang out spot. They are playing cards and gambling. Konnan tells his crew that tonight, they are going to have the best hand on Impact because they are going to present to the world, the newest member of LAX...... This is followed by a Slammiversary highlights package from this past Sunday. After the opening GFW Impact theme plays, We are inside the Impact Zone, Jeremy Borash intros the show, as the new Unified World Champion Alberto El Patron makes his way to the ring. Josh Mathews and Da Pope are also on commentary. Alberto makes his way to the ring, dressed in a suit with his legendary father Dos Caras and his brother by his side. A table has been set up inside the ring with a bottle of champagne on top of it. Mexican flags are hoisted on all six sides of the ring, as confetti falls from the top of the arena. Alberto addresses the crowd and says that this a celebration and that latinos don't need an excuse to party. El Patron says that he has a reputation for throwing great parties.

