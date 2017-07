Low Ki joined LAX at tonight's GFW Impact Wrestling tapings. Low Ki made the save for LAX against the El Patron family and then left with both of Alberto's belts.

Below are photos from the angle, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne. We will have full Impact spoilers from today's taping later tonight:

