- While Nikki Bella was visiting Daniel Bryan and Brie, she caught Bryan and Winston's karate match. The Bella Twins YouTube channel is nearing 120 million total channel views.

- WWE posted a "Never before seen bikini pics" gallery including a number of their Superstars both past and present. It includes Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Kelly Kelly, Torrie Wilson, Sasha Banks, Layla and many others.

There's only one way to celebrate #NationalBikiniDay…

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on


More On Daniel Bryan Possibly Wrestling Again, Recent Testing, When His WWE Contract Expires
See Also
More On Daniel Bryan Possibly Wrestling Again, Recent Testing, When His WWE Contract Expires

- WWE UK's Twitter advertised Noam Dar's upcoming one-night appearance with Insane Championship Wrestling on July 29. Dar cuts a quick promo about the event in the video below. WWE has been working with ICW and is potentially looking to air the promotion on the WWE Network down the road.


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles