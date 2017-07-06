- While Nikki Bella was visiting Daniel Bryan and Brie, she caught Bryan and Winston's karate match. The Bella Twins YouTube channel is nearing 120 million total channel views.
- WWE UK's Twitter advertised Noam Dar's upcoming one-night appearance with Insane Championship Wrestling on July 29. Dar cuts a quick promo about the event in the video below. WWE has been working with ICW and is potentially looking to air the promotion on the WWE Network down the road.
.@NoamDar will dazzle at #SHP4 on 29 July at @o2abc! Get your tickets to @InsaneChampWres now: https://t.co/gDWXEqWXBh pic.twitter.com/0JMR9wfs4X— WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 6, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.