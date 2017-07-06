- Above is Samoa Joe vs. Tyler Black (Seth Rollins) in ROH Rising Above back in 2008. This was a one night only appearance for Joe and it was a main event dark match for the PPV. Samoa Joe was able to defeat Black using the rear naked choke in just under 19 minutes.

- ROH Women of Honor fans can once again follow the division on Instagram at "rohwomenofhonor." Each week, the division puts out a new match on YouTube, featuring wrestlers like Mandy Leon, Deonna Purrazzo, Kelly Klein, and others.

- The Young Bucks' Superkick Party Part 2 DVD is now available at ROH's Store.

Young Bucks Superkick Party 2 DVD now available in the #ROHProShop https://t.co/Jq3KUjdhb9 pic.twitter.com/K2zCKjh2VH — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 6, 2017

- Cody Rhodes gave an update on a shoulder injury he sustain. The results were negative and the injury won't require surgery or time off from wrestling. Cody was unable to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship away from Kazuchika Okada at last weekend's G1 Special, but he is the current ROH World Champion.

Good news: the delayed MRI on my shoulder was essentially "negative"

-grade A separation

-no surgery

-no time off?? — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 6, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.