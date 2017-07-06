- Above is video of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler talking to Neil Cavuto on FOX Business this week about his re-tweet of the CNN - WWE video that President Donald Trump shared. Lawler says there were a few fans that had a problem with the re-tweet but as he said before, it was pretty cool hearing his voice in a tweet that was shared by the President of the United States. Lawler goes on to say people need to lighten up as the video was funny.

Cedric Alexander is replacing Austin Aries in the WWE Cruiserweight Title match with Neville at Friday's RAW live event at Madison Square Garden. As noted, the event will feature two SmackDown brand matches. Below is the updated card:

* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

* Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus

* AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville

* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in his MSG debut

* Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor in his MSG debut

* R-Truth vs. Goldust

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Alicia Fox vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James

- It looks like Nikki Bella is planning a special video with John Cena to celebrate 1 million subscribers to The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, which launched in November 2016. The channel currently has 752,329. Nikki wrote the following on the upcoming social media milestone:

250,000 subscribers away from a million on our @YouTube channel.... Hmmmm what to make John do when we do?! Lol ????N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 5, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.