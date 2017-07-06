- Above is video of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler talking to Neil Cavuto on FOX Business this week about his re-tweet of the CNN - WWE video that President Donald Trump shared. Lawler says there were a few fans that had a problem with the re-tweet but as he said before, it was pretty cool hearing his voice in a tweet that was shared by the President of the United States. Lawler goes on to say people need to lighten up as the video was funny.
* Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
* Dean Ambrose vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
* The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus
* AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens
* Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville
* Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in his MSG debut
* Karl Anderson vs. Finn Balor in his MSG debut
* R-Truth vs. Goldust
* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Alicia Fox vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James
- It looks like Nikki Bella is planning a special video with John Cena to celebrate 1 million subscribers to The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, which launched in November 2016. The channel currently has 752,329. Nikki wrote the following on the upcoming social media milestone:
250,000 subscribers away from a million on our @YouTube channel.... Hmmmm what to make John do when we do?! Lol ????N— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 5, 2017
