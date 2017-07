GFW made another minor change to the GFW Impact logo at tonight's taping. As noted, GFW earlier this week unveiled a new logo with the GFW branding along with "Impact Wrestling."

The updated logo has "Wrestling" removed, likely due to the redundancy with the "Wrestling" term already being in GFW. Below is the updated logo, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne:

GFW makes another minor change to the Impact logo by removing "Wrestling" from the logo (thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne) A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

Below was the logo as of earlier this week:

The Impact Wrestling logo, now branded with GFW (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Lyne for the photo) A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

