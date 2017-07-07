Source: ESPN

Samoa Joe spoke with ESPN before his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at this Sunday's Great Balls of Fire PPV. Here are some of the highlights:

"After I made my initial debut at NXT TakeOver, they looked at the interest and merchandise sales and decided I would be better signed full-time than not. I had a pretty full calendar regardless, so for me there wasn't much of an inherent risk in originally signing because there was other work in place if they didn't sign me full-time. But it didn't surprise me when it happened as fast as it did."

Already in the main event:

"There's no timeline you can put on these things, but that I'm in the main event this quickly is a welcome surprise -- but it's not a surprise that it has happened. When you look around and see how many people I've worked with in former companies that are here now, it's not surprising. Talent is one of the few things that can't be created. It can be enhanced, it can be coached and brought out of people, but you can't deny it."

Facing Brock Lesnar:

"Some people want to be called up as quickly as possible, but I've been around the industry long enough to know that timing is one of the most key and important things. Brock was at the top of my list of guys that I wanted to work with. There are certain special guys in this industry and Brock is one of those special guys, and to be able to go out there and work with guys like that, that's where legacies are built."

