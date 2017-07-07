Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Lakeland, Florida:
* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Ealy Brothers
* Lacey Evans defeated Taynara Conti
* Lars Sullivan defeated Marcel Barthel
* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves
* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake
* Bianca BelAir defeated Liv Morgan
* No Way Jose and Drew McIntyre defeated The Velveteen Dream and Dan Matha
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.