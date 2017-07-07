Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Lakeland, Florida:

Roderick Strong defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Ealy Brothers

* Lacey Evans defeated Taynara Conti

* Lars Sullivan defeated Marcel Barthel

* Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

* Bianca BelAir defeated Liv Morgan

* No Way Jose and Drew McIntyre defeated The Velveteen Dream and Dan Matha

